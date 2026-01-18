Border 2 Release Gets A 'Dhurandhar' Upgrade, Deets Inside

Border 2 is gearing up for its grand release on January 23. The hype surrounding the period war film is slowly building up and all eyes are now on how the multi-starrer will perform at the box office over the Republic Day weekend. As per a latest update, Border 2 theatrical screenings will be attached with the first teaser of the highly-awaited Dhurandhar 2.

While the sequel to the Ranveer Singh starrer blockbuster is already confirmed to release on Eid, the new teaser will reaffirm its theatrical debut on the festive occasion on March 19. Essentially, the box office clash with Yash's Toxic - A Fairytale For Grown-Ups will also be confirmed by the makers once again via the new teaser debut.

Moreover, it is said that director Aditya Dhar is currently editing some footage that can play out during Border 2 shows, thus hyping up the upcoming Dhurandhar sequel. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The idea is to replug the release date in the minds of cinema-going audiences. Dhurandhar 2 is confirmed for an Eid 2026 release, the teaser will re-establish the date with some newer visuals."

Ranveer Singh will return in Dhurandhar 2 | Image: X

"The new cut of teaser from the end-credits of part one will be out digitally too, after a premiere on the big screen. For the beginners, it is a big screen exclusive. It's a commitment from team Dhurandhar to the audience who gave so much love to the first part, and they will deliver what was promised," the source added.

