Varun Dhawan's 'Smile' In Border 2 Turns Into A Meme, Suniel Shetty Calls It 'Toxic Culture'

Border 2 team is going all out with the promotions of the upcoming war drama, set to release on January 23, ahead of Republic Day. The movie's trailer has received a decent response, however, song recreations of the 1997 original have elicited mixed reviews. Iconic tracks from the original film - Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge and To Chalun - have been released but failed to strike a chord with the audiences. Moreover, in the video of Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2, Varun Dhawan's "loud" expressions, particularly the way he smiles in certain scenes, have invited trolling.