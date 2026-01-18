Updated 18 January 2026 at 18:54 IST
Varun Dhawan's 'Smile' In Border 2 Turns Into A Meme, Suniel Shetty Calls It 'Toxic Culture'
Varun Dhawan has been playfully interacting with trolls who are sharing his "smile meme" online. However, Suniel Shetty, who was part of the original Border movie, has fiercely defended him against criticism.
Border 2 team is going all out with the promotions of the upcoming war drama, set to release on January 23, ahead of Republic Day. The movie's trailer has received a decent response, however, song recreations of the 1997 original have elicited mixed reviews. Iconic tracks from the original film - Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge and To Chalun - have been released but failed to strike a chord with the audiences. Moreover, in the video of Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2, Varun Dhawan's "loud" expressions, particularly the way he smiles in certain scenes, have invited trolling.
Varun has been playfully interacting with trolls who are sharing his "smile meme" online. However, Suniel Shetty, who was part of the original Border movie, has fiercely defended him against trolls. While Suniel was part of the 1997 Border, his son Ahan Shetty features in a pivotal role in the sequel.
Defending Varun from trolls, Suniel said, "Abhi log Varun ko troll kar rahe hai Border ke liye. Woh ek army officer ka kirdar nibha raha hai. Aap kiski trolling kar rahe hain? Aap kya jaante ho ki director aur choreographer ne kya kaha hoga Varun ko aur kya chitthi hogi uske character ki. Hogi maa ki shayad ki main yeh karne lag gayi hoon. Chitthi padh ke log khush bhi hote hain. Jab mahino baad ek fauji ko chitthi aata hai toh woh khush bhi hota hai ki Pitaji ki bimari ab nahi rahi. Pitaji ab theek ho gaye hai. Aisa ho raha hai... Diwali mein aisa hua. Toh kyun log assume kar rahe hain ki Varun ko hansna nahi chahiye. Yeh hai toxic culture. Yeh hai that part of social media that is toxic and you need to stay away from..."
Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and stars Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in starring roles.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 18 January 2026 at 18:50 IST