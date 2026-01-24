Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Starrer Mints ₹65 Crore

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Border 2 is performing well at the box office after releasing on January 23. Past its first weekend (ending on Sunday, January 25), the war drama gets the Republic Day holiday to boost its biz further. The initial reception to the movie has been positive and a decent jump in collection on day 2 has suggested that the audiences are turning up in good numbers to see it.

Border 2 sees jump in collection on day 2

Border 2 collected ₹30 crore on day 1. The numbers jumped to ₹35 crore on day 2, taking the two-day biz to ₹65 crore. The theatre occupancy was better on Saturday than the opening day. For the morning shows, the occupancy in Hindi was 15.51%, which jumped to nearly 40% for the afternoon shows and around 50% for the evening shows.

Advertisement

Border 2 released on January 23 | Image: X

Since post-midnight shows for Border 2 have been added in some chains in key territories and others are expected to follow suit, the film is likely to score bigger collections on Sunday and Republic Day. The film is a sequel to Deol's 1997 blockbuster Border, which was directed by JP Dutta. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India–Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

Border 2 running on over 5000 screens in India

Given the promising opening, exhibitors and distributors expressed optimism about Border 2’s weekend performance, citing positive word-of-mouth. They expect the movie to collect around ₹150 crore over the extended Republic Day weekend. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai are the best performing territories for Border 2. The film saw a massive release in India on over 5000 screens.