After Mouni Roy Alleges Harassment By Elderly Men At Karnal Wedding, Video Of Actress From Event Goes Viral | Watch

Mouni Roy shared a lengthy note on social media and alleged she was harassed by elderly men during a recent event in Haryana. She shared that the incident left her humiliated and traumatised. Mouni, known for featuring in drama series Naagin and also for her roles in films such as Gold, Brahmastra and Made in China, narrated the incident in a series of Instagram stories.

The actress said she was performing in Karnal, Haryana, and she is "disgusted" with the behaviour of some men, who tried to touch her at the pretext of clicking pictures with her. She claimed they placed their hands on her waist and didn't like it when the actor asked them not to do so. Mouni also said the situation worsened when she got on a stage as some elderly men tried to capture her video from a low angles and also made lewd gestures. The actor said she even went till the exit, but decided to continue her performance.

A video, purportedly from the Karnal event, has now surfaced on social media. In it, Mouni is seen walking away from one side of the stage to the other. As she does, she flips off the crowd. It appeared as if Mouni showed her middle finger as she concluded her performance and was about to exit the venue. Before leaving the stage, she blows kisses to the other side of the crowd and continued walking off. Social media users came out in her support after the video was shared online. "These creepy uncles need to be checked," commented a Reddit user. Another one wrote, "All these tharki uncles deserve belt treatment (sic)."

Advertisement

Mouni Roy wrote a lengthy note on social media saying she was harassed and captured on camera from unflattering angles at a wedding event in Karnal, Haryana | Image: Instagram

In her note addressing the incident, Mouni emphasised how artists try to earn an honest living with their craft and said the following incidents left her humiliated and traumatised. She also urged authorities to take action for such behaviour.