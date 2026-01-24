Die My Love OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence-Robert Pattinson Starrer?

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's Die My Love is based on the eponymous novel by Ariana Harwicz | Image: Republic

The announcement of the Oscars 2026 nominations have officially kickstarted the race for the 98th Academy Awards. While Oscars is still a few weeks away, nominated movies are slowly getting a theatrical release in India and some are premiering on OTT. While Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's drama Die My Love was expected to get some nods, especially Jennifer for her role as Grace, the film was entirely subbed by The Academy. Nevertheless, both Jennifer and Robert have earned rave reviews for their performances in Die My Love and now, the movie is available for streaming in India.

When and where to watch Die My Love on OTT?

The film is now streaming on MUBI. Announcing its release, the platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, “Jennifer Lawrence delivers an unmissable, Golden Globe–nominated performance alongside a captivating Robert Pattinson. Lynne Ramsay’s DIE MY LOVE is now streaming exclusively on MUBI."

Die My Love had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the prestigious Palme d’Or. Jennifer has earned unanimous praise for the depth she brings to her performance in the Lynne Ramsay directorial.

What is the story of Die My Love?

The movie is adapted from Ariana Harwicz's award-winning novel Die My Love. The story follows Grace (Jennifer Lawrence), a writer and young mother, who is slowly slipping into madness. Locked away in an old house in and around Montana, we see her acting increasingly agitated and erratic, leaving her companion, Jackson (Robert Pattinson), increasingly worried and helpless.