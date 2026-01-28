Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol's Film Registers Expected Weekday Dip After Republic Day Riot

Border 2 Box Office Collection: The Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty starrer hit the big screens on January 23. The movie raked in decent business at the box office owing to the extended Republic Day weekend. However, the collections plummeted on Tuesday, the first working day since the release.

Border 2 collects lesser than ₹20 cr on Tuesday

Border 2 opened to a staggering ₹30 crore, making it the biggest opener of the year. The film held steady on the weekend and raked in a healthy ₹90 crore on Saturday and Sunday combined. On the ocassion of Republic Day, aided by the national holiday, the war drama collected ₹59 crore.

On the first working day since release, Border 2 collected ₹19.50 crore. While the amount is much lower than the previous days, it is still above average for a movie on its fifth day of theatrical run. On the working day, the movie was running with a theatre occupancy of 24.82% across the nation. Even after nearly a week of theatrical run, the movie continues to draw audiences to houseful cinemas. No new significant Hindi releases in the coming days are likely to aid the business of Border 2 and ensure a healthy second weekend for the movie as well.



Border 2 success paves the way for Border 3

Following the success of Border 2, the makers have greenlit the third chapter of the franchise as well. The Sunny Deol movie is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 classic. After the roaring success of the sequel, Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta have confirmed that Border 3 is also in the works. More details of the project are awaited.



