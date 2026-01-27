Viral Video: Bobby Deol Keeps 57th Birthday Celebration Lowkey, Meets Handful Fans At His Residence

Bobby Deol is celebrating his 57th birthday today, January 27. The actor, who is fondly called ‘Lord Bobby’ by his fans, skipped grand celebrations on the ocassion. Photos and videos from the day show a handful of fans meeting and gifting the actor on his birthday. He seemingly skipped the traditional cake cutting as well.

In videos shared by paparazzi, Bobby Deol could be seen stepping out of his house in casual attire. He met with select fans and obliged them with photos and selfies. His fans also handed him a few gifts on his birthday.

Bobby Deol seems to be still reeling from the loss of his father and iconic actor Dharmendra. The veteran Bollywood star breathed his last on November 24, days before his 90th birthday. He was reportedly suffering from an age-related illness at the time of his passing. The muted birthday celebration of Bobby Deol is most likely due to the family still grieving over the loss.



On the ocassion, Bobby's older brother and actor Sunny Deol took to his Instagram account to share a photo with the birthday boy along with the caption, "Happy Birthday My Little Brother LORD BOBBY." Notably, this marks the first time that Sunny Deol has shared a post with Bobby since the passing of their father. Birthday wishes poured in for Bobby Deol from members of the industry.

A throwback to Bobby Deol's grand birthday celebration in 2025

Bobby Deol turned 56 on January 27, 2025 | Image: Varinder Chawla

Unlike this year, in 2025, the Animal star marked his birthday with plenty of pomp and show. He celebrated his 56th birthday by cutting a huge ladoo in the presence of his fans at his residence. Huge posters of Bobby, along with his brother and actor Sunny Deol, were displayed. Some fans were seen holding flower bouquets at the entry gate to welcome their favourite star. After the cake-cutting ceremony, Bobby posed for photographs with his fans.