Poor VFX Or Lighting Issue? Border 2 Director Breaks Silence On Film's 'Dark Climax'

Border 2 is already the first Hindi film of 2026 to gross ₹200 crore in India. The Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer war drama made the most of its strategic Republic Day release and is likely to continue its good run in the coming weekend. While the movie has received largely positive reviews, viewers have complained that the climax is appearing too dark on screen despite the timeline putting the scene in the evening time. Some even claimed that the darkened tone of the climax scenes was because the VFX have been done poorly.

Director Anurag Singh has addressed this criticism and confirmed that new prints of the movie will also be issued to cinema halls where viewers have faced issues. "The climax is not meant to be dark. It is set in the evening, but I think due to projection issues, it feels darker in some cinemas. In most theatres, it appears fine," Anurag told Bollywood Hungama.

He added, "We have sent out a mail to all theatres explaining how to address this issue. Additionally, we are updating the print in theatres where the climax is appearing darker than intended.”

Highlighting the challenges of mounting the large-scale action set pieces in Border 2, the Kesari director further noted, “Action is always tough to shoot. And action in a period war film is even more challenging. The trench warfare and tank sequences were particularly demanding. But like I said, I enjoy a good challenge.”

Climax scenes in Border 2 appear darker than usual | Image: X