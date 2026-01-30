Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol Starrer Unaffected By Mardaani 3 Release, Closes In On ₹250 Crore Mark

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer Border sequel is steadily inching towards the ₹250 crore mark in India. The patriotic war drama released on January 23 and made the most of its Republic Day theatrical debut. It entered the ₹200 crore club in first five days but has slowed down since. On its second Friday, the collection remained steady despite Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 releasing with good reviews.

Border 2 unfazed by Mardaani 3, but collections remain on the lower side

Border 2 started its second weekend on a slightly lower note, collecting ₹11 crore on day 8 (Friday, January 30). These figures are similar to Thursday collections. In 8 days, the movie has collected ₹235.25 crore and is expected to hit the ₹250 crore on its 9th day, i.e. the second Saturday. Mardaani 3, meanwhile, has also managed to score a decent opening, riding on good reviews. The Rani Mukerji starrer action drama minted around ₹3.50 crore on its opening day.

Also read: The Raja Saab OTT Release Announcement Comes With A Major Disappointment

Advertisement

Border 2 and Mardaani 3 are facing off at the box office | Image: X

If Mardaani 3 picks up on Saturday and Sunday, Border 2 biz will be affected. Before new releases arrive on February 6, Border 2 will look to make the most of its high screen count and the continuing buzz around it.

Border 2 also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Ahan Shetty. While the 1997 film Border was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. The movie reportedly didn’t find a release in six Gulf nations — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — due its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative.