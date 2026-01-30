Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu On OTT: Is This When Chiranjeevi Starrer Will Stream?

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu On OTT: Chiranjeevi scored his highest grossing movie with Anil Ravipudi's MSG. The Sankranthi release not only emerged as a huge box office success but crushed every other festive rival, including Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab. MSG is running in its third week now and has already grossed well over ₹350 crore worldwide. The collections are being boosted by Chiranjeevi's immense pull in the Nizam region and the good reviews that MSG has received from watchers. Soon, the Telugu film will conclude its theatrical run and fans are curious to know about its OTT premiere.

Tentative OTT release date of MSG is here

Though not confirmed by the makers, MSG is reportedly set for its OTT debut on February 11. Zee5 has purchased the streaming rights of this family entertainer and will premiere the film in multiple languages, including Hindi, after the mandatory 4-week gap from its theatrical debut. Already a box office blockbuster, it remains to be seen how MSG is received on OTT.

While MSG has turned out to be a big success for Chiranjeevi, it is also director Anil Ravipudi's highest grosser and the fourth consecutive hit on Sankranthi after F2: Fun and Frustration (2019), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) and Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025).

What is the storyline of MSG?

The story follows Shankara Vara Prasad (Chiranjeevi), a national security officer tasked with safeguarding a VIP’s family from a serious threat posed by an unknown attacker. He soon discovers that the family includes his estranged wife, their children and his father-in-law. The film centers on how Shankara manages his official responsibility while confronting unresolved issues within his personal life.