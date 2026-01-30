The Raja Saab OTT Release Announcement Comes With A Major Disappointment

The Raja Saab On OTT: Prabhas starrer horror comedy released on January 9 amid major hype. After its trailer debuted, the Maruthi directorial looked promising as the scale looked massive. However, the movie was poorly received and the makers have lost big bucks on it. Now, The Raja Saab's theatrical run is about to conclude and its OTT release date has also been confirmed.

When and where to stream The Raja Saab?

The Raja Saab will stream on JioHotstar from February 6. While the streamer is still to share the announcement on social media, the Prabhas starrer is listed on the app for premiere on the aforementioned date. However, much to the disappointment of Hindi viewers, the movie will only stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with English subtitles. The film's Hindi version will not stream on JioHotstar for now despite popular Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab playing pivotal roles in it.

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi | Image: X

Even though The Raja Saab performed poorly at the box office, collecting ₹207.15 crore worldwide and ₹144.93 crore in India on an estimated budget of over ₹400 crore, there are chances that it may find a new lease of life on OTT.

The Raja Saab storyline

The movie is described as a “spellbinding romantic horror entertainer”. Gangamma (Zarina Wahab) lives with her grandson Raja Saab (Prabhas). Gangamma has Alzheimer’s but one person she never forgets is her long-lost husband Kanakaraju (Sanjay Dutt). Raja Saab gets to know that Kanakaraju is living in Hyderabad. He decides to visit Hyderabad, meet his grandfather and reunite him with his grandmother. What challenges does Raja Saab face in Hyderabad? What is his relationship with Bhairavi (Malavika Mohanan) and more aspects form the rest of the story.