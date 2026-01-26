Border 2 Budget Vs Box Office: How Much More Does Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh Need To Make For A Hit Verdict?

Border 2 was released on January 23 and opened to a massive response from critics and cinegoers alike. The war drama is headlined by Sunny Deol and also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Based on the real incidents of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the movie had a glorious 4-day run at the theatres owing to the Republic Day extended holiday. Despite the massive box office collection in the initial days, the movie is yet to be classified as a bona fide hit.

How much does Border 2 need to make at the box office to be called a clean hit?

As per reports, Border 2 is made on a budget of nearly ₹200 crore. Trade analyst and film critic Rohit Jaiswal took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to give a detailed breakdown of the movie's budget and the amount of profit it would make at each box office benchmark. As per the post, for the movie to be a clean hit, it should amass a total of ₹300 crore. He added that the film should collect over ₹400 crore for it to be called a superhit.

Currently, Border 2 is being compared to Dhurandhar owing to the hype around the movie and its mammoth collections on the first few days of release. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “It’s still too early to comment. Both are big-ticket films. Dhurandhar has already proven its box-office might, while Border 2 has just begun its journey — and it has started with a bang. If big films perform well, it’s always a healthy sign for the industry. Let’s hope Border 2 sustains the momentum and emerges as a smashing blockbuster in its own right.”



The sequel appeal and the nostalgia factor with the Sandese Aate Hain song have seemingly aided the healthy business of Border 2. In the first four days of release, the movie has raked in a collection of over ₹30 crore each day, with a staggering ₹ 54.5 Cr on Sunday. At the time of publishing, the fourth day collection of the movie inched closer to the ₹50 crore mark. As per Sacnilk, Border 2 has amassed a total of ₹ 164.28 Cr without counting the collections of night and evening shows on Republic Day. As per the current pace, the movie is likely to emerge as a superhit at the box office after its theatrical run.



