Border 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Turned Down A Role In The Over ₹150 Crore Grosser War Drama, Here's Why

Border 2 sparked a fan frenzy upon its release on January 23. The movie garnered largely positive reviews and registered a postive business at the box office as well. Headlined by Sunny Deol, the war drama also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Reports from 2024 resurfaced following the release of the film, claiming that Ayushmann Khurrana was also approached for the movie.

Why did Ayushmann Khurrana turn down a role in Border 2?

In 2024, a report in Mid-day suggested that Ayushmann Khurrana was in talks with the makers of Border 2 for a month. A source told the publication, “Ayushmann was in talks to play a soldier in the sequel. While both Ayushmann and the makers were keen on collaborating, the actor felt unsure of his positioning in an ensemble led by Sunny Deol, a towering star in his own right.”



It was unclear what part in the movie was offered to the Vicky Donor actor. New reports claim that he was approached for the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, which is ultimately essayed by Varun Dhawan in the movie.



Border 2 reigns at the box office

Ever since its release on January 23, Border 2 has been attracting fans to houseful theatres. The war drama is a sequel to the 1997 film and has become the top choice of family audiences. The extended weekend owing to the Republic Day holiday helped in the movie's healthy business. Based on the real-life events of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the movie has emerged as Bollywood's first hit of the year. It also surpassed the collections of biggies like Dhurandhar to emerge as the highest opener movie in a while. The film opened to ₹30 crore, followed by ₹36.5 crore on the first Saturday and ₹54.5 crore on Sunday. At the time of publishing, Border 2 collected ₹37.61 cr on Monday, taking the total to ₹158.62 crore, as per Sacnilk. The total is likely to increase multifolds following the evening and night shows.