Mrunal Thakur's Dating History Revealed Amid Wedding Rumours With Dhanush: Link Up With Co-stars, Cricketer And A Singer

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Dhanush since last year. As 2026 kicked off, dating rumours gave way to wedding speculation, with several unverified social media posts claiming that the pair was planning their nuptials on February 14. As she is mired in wedding rumours, here's a list of celebs Mrunal has been romantically linked up with in the past.

Sharad Tripathi

Mrunal started out her acting career in TV. Mrunal and Sharad Tripathi sparked dating rumours after their chemistry in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7, which premiered in 2015, won hearts. It is said that they broke up despite being "serious" about each other because Sharad's family did not accept Mrunal in his life and were even opposed to her continuing in the acting profession.

Mrunal and Sharad participated in a dance reality show in 2015

Arjit Taneja

Arjit and Mrunal shared the screen space in the hit daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. When they featured in the show in 2014-2016, they were often spotted together on and off set, fueling relationship rumours.

Mrunal and Arjit shared the screen space in Kumkum Bhagya | Image: X

Kushal Tandon

Mrunal and Kushal's cozy pictures and social media interactions led many to believe that they were in a relationship in 2018. However, in a cute post, Kushal called Mrunal his “bestie”, resting speculation of their romantic involvement.

Mrunal was linked up with Bigg Boss fame Kushal Tandon | Image: X

Badshah

Mrunal and Badshah sparked dating rumours after they were snapped holding hands at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party in 2023. Some inside pictures from the festive gathering further fueled the hearsay. They also featured in Badshah's 2021 music video Bad Boy Bad Girl.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Mrunal and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been frequently linked up as they continue to make public appearances together. Very recently, they were spotted together again at Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani's birthday bash.

Sumanth

Last year, social media has been abuzz with rumours about Telugu actor Sumanth dating Mrunal. Not just this, as a cozy picture of them went viral, several claimed that they were planning to get married. However, Sumanth clarified later saying they were not in a relationship.

Telugu actor Sumanth dismissed dating and marraige rumours with Mrunal after their cozy picture went viral | Image: X

Shreyas Iyer