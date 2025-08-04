Box Office: Despite Discounted Tickets, Dhadak 2 And Son Of Sardaar 2 Round Up The Opening Weekend With Less Than ₹10 Cr, Both Films Get Overpowered By Mahavatar Narsimha

Box Office: Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 hit the big screens on August 1 and have been performing subpar at the ticketing counter. The Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer has become the last choice of cinegoers at the big screen. While the Ajay Devgn headliner, Son of Sardaar 2, has performed marginally better, the movie has also registered lower business than expected. The holdover release, Mahavatar Narsimha, has outperformed both the new releases, even on the second weekend of its release.

Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2 fail to breach the ₹10 crore mark at the box office on the first weekend of release

Dhadak 2 opened to an average ₹3.5 crore at the box office. The movie has registered only a little growth over the weekend. As per Sacnilk, on the second Sunday of release, Dhadak 2 has minted ₹4.25 crore. The Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer amassed a total of ₹11.50 crore in the three-day theatrical run.



Also Read: Raanjhanaa AI-altered Ending 'Disturbs' Dhanush, Actor Pens Strong Note

The Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur headlined family entertainer opened to a slightly better ₹7.25 crore in India. On the first Sunday of release, Son of Sardaar 2 minted ₹ 9.25 Cr. A sequel to the 2012 movie, Son of Sardaar 2, amassed a total of ₹24.75 crore. The movie is unlikely to register significant growth in collections in the coming days. The negative word of mouth has been a deterrent in the movie's business.



Also Read: Raanjhanaa AI-altered Ending 'Disturbs' Dhanush, Actor Pens Strong Note

Mahavatar Narsimha mints more than Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2 combined