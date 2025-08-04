Box Office: Despite Discounted Tickets, Dhadak 2 And Son Of Sardaar 2 Round Up The Opening Weekend With Less Than ₹10 Cr, Both Films Get Overpowered By Mahavatar Narsimha

Updated 4 August 2025 at 09:39 IST
Box Office: Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 hit the big screens on August 1 and have been performing subpar at the ticketing counter. The Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer has become the last choice of cinegoers at the big screen. While the Ajay Devgn headliner, Son of Sardaar 2, has performed marginally better, the movie has also registered lower business than expected. The holdover release, Mahavatar Narsimha, has outperformed both the new releases, even on the second weekend of its release.
Dhadak 2 opened to an average ₹3.5 crore at the box office. The movie has registered only a little growth over the weekend. As per Sacnilk, on the second Sunday of release, Dhadak 2 has minted ₹4.25 crore. The Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer amassed a total of ₹11.50 crore in the three-day theatrical run.
The Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur headlined family entertainer opened to a slightly better ₹7.25 crore in India. On the first Sunday of release, Son of Sardaar 2 minted ₹ 9.25 Cr. A sequel to the 2012 movie, Son of Sardaar 2, amassed a total of ₹24.75 crore. The movie is unlikely to register significant growth in collections in the coming days. The negative word of mouth has been a deterrent in the movie's business.
Mahavatar Narsimha hit the big screens on July 25. The animated movie opened to a decent ₹1.75 crore, but registered a business growth every day. The movie wrapped up the first week of release with ₹ 44.75 Cr. On the second Friday of release, the movie raked in ₹7.7 crore, followed by ₹15.4 crore on Saturday. The film registered a 53% growth on the second Sunday. As per Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha collected ₹23.50 crore on Sunday, which is more than Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 earnings of the day, combined. It is also the highest single-day collection for Mahavatar Narsimha. In the 10-day theatrical run, the film has amassed ₹ 91.35 crore.
