Box Office: Dhurandhar Outperforms Prabhas-Sanjay Dutt's The Raja Saab (Hindi) On Sixth Saturday

Every week, new movies hit the big screen, but the indomitable Dhurandhar remains intact. The Ranveer Singh starrer released on December 5 and continues to reign supreme at the box office even in the sixth week of its theatrical run. Even with some dips in collection, the Aditya Dhar directorial has time and again emerged as the first choice of cinegoers. This time, the film has outperformed the much-anticipated, big-budget Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab. Interestingly, initially, both Dhurandhar and The Raja Saab were scheduled to release together on December 5. Despite averting the clash, the Tollywood movie has been unable to brave the Dhurandhar storm at the box office.

Dhurandhar on day 37 earns more than Prabhas' The Raja Saab on its second day in Hindi

As per Sacnilk, on the sixth Saturday of release, Dhurandhar raked in ₹5.75 crore in India. The movie, which continues to be the only significant Bollywood release currently running on the big screen, has already become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever. The Ranveer Singh starrer has breached the ₹800 crore mark domestically, as per Sacnilk. Days before the reported OTT release and weeks after the theatrical premiere, the espionage thriller continues to collect an impressive collection on weekends.

On the contrary, The Raja Saab hit the big screens on January 9. The original Telugu movie was released in a pan-Indian style in Hindi dubbed version as well. After a decent start with ₹6 crore on the first day, the collection of the Prabhas starrer plummeted on the second day. The film collected only ₹5.1 crore in Hindi, as per Sacnilk. In total, the film registered a dip of more than 50% at the box office on the second day of release. The horror comedy movie has amassed a total of ₹95.37 crore in India at the time of publishing.



Also Read: IMPPA Calls Dhurandhar's Ban In Middle East 'Uncalled'; Appeals Modi

Mounted on a massive budget of ₹400 crore, as per reports, the box office collection of the Maruthi directorial has been abysmal. The Raja Saab rode on the star power of Prabhas, which also could not save the film from being bombed by critics and cinegoers alike.



Also Read: Dhurandhar Title Track Gets Bhangra Twist At NBA Game In San Francisco