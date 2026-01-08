Dhurandhar: IMPPA Calls Ranveer Singh Starrer's Ban In Middle East 'Unilateral, Uncalled'; Appeals PM Narendra Modi To 'Intervene'

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging government intervention after the Indian film 'Dhurandhar' was reportedly banned in several Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

In its letter, IMPPA described the ban as "unilateral and uncalled for," emphasising that it infringes upon the freedom of expression of the film's producers. The association noted that 'Dhurandhar' received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification and has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.

The letter reads, “We earnestly appeal to your kind self to intervene regarding the unilateral and uncalled for ban imposed on the film 'Dliurandbar' by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Our member producer has made this film and has released the same after getting certification by the Central Board of Film Certification and the ban imposed by the above countries is a suppression of the Freedom of Expression of our member as the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.”

Advertisement

Since its release, the film has been receiving widespread praise from critics, industry insiders, and audiences alike. Earlier this week, 'Dhurandhar' achieved another milestone by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark in India in terms of net collections.

IMPPA made a request to PM Modi to intervene in the matter as UAE Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia are "friendly" nations.

Advertisement

"We as representatives of the largest and oldest Producers' Association, IMPPA, request you earnestly with folded hands to kindly intervene as UAE Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia are India friendly countries and we conduct regular business with them across multiple sectors. We therefore hurnbIy request that the Government of India take up this matter with the concerned authorities in these countries and make efforts to ensure that freedom of expression is respected and the ban is revoked at the earliest," it added.

"We shall be highly obliged to you if you could kindly do the needful at the earliest as it is a matter of great importance to the country," the letter concluded.

The letter was signed by IMPPA President Abhay Sinha.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar', has rewritten the box office books by beating 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

According to veteran trade expert Taran Adarsh, 'Dhurandhar' surpassed the lifetime business of the Allu Arjun film, taking the total collection to Rs 831.40 crore in its fifth week."This is THE biggest moment in the HISTORY of #Hindi film business. Till not long ago, surpassing the *lifetime business* of #Pushpa2 #Hindi - the highest-grossing film in the #Hindi market - seemed unthinkable. But records are meant to be challenged... and shattered - and #Dhurandhar has done exactly that. #Dhurandhar has finally overtaken the *lifetime business* of #Pushpa2 #Hindi, emerging as the highest-grossing #Hindi film of all time on its fifth Tuesday [Day 33]," Taran Adarsh wrote in an X post.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.