Box Office: Haunted 3D, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Main Vaapas Aaunga And Governor See Major Downfall On Monday

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has been performing better than its competitors - Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Governor - at the box office in India. While the weekend was fruitful for Mahakshay Chakraborty, the real test was Monday, the first day of the week. It still managed to hold its ground, experiencing only a 38.9 per cent decline in daily collections, while the other three films saw a decrease of over 50 per cent. Even the occupancy rate of Hanuted 3D is lower than that of Vedang Raina's Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹2.20 crore across 4573 shows on Monday. Adding the four days' collection, the total stands at ₹11.55 crore net and ₹ 13.60 crore gross.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 4

Kangana Ranaut starrer witnessed a 63.9 per cent decline in collection on Monday, and collected only ₹65 lakh across 1866 shows. This brings total net collections to ₹4.90 crore and gross to ₹5.86 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari's romantic drama has been performing better than Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Governor. It witnessed a 50 per cent drop on Monday, collecting ₹1.25 crore across 2139 shows. Adding the four-day collection, the net total stands at ₹6.75 crore and the gross at ₹8.10 crore.

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Governor box office collection day 4

Manoj Bajpayee's starrer witnessed a 64.3 per cent drop in collection, earning ₹50 lakh on Monday. Adding the four-day collection, the net total stands at ₹3.95 crore and the gross at ₹4.73 crore.

With this, Mahakshay's Haunted 3D tops the chart on Monday with ₹11.55 crore in hand. It will be interesting to see if any of the three films manages to beat Haunted 3D in the opening week.