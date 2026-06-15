Cocktail 2 Advance Booking Collection: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Registers Less Than ₹1 Crore In Early Pre-sales

The advance booking of Cocktail 2 commenced on Sunday morning. The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, will hit the big screens on June 19. Directed by Homi Adjania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 drama that featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

Cocktail 2 takes a decent start in pre-sales

The advanced booking collections of Cocktail 2 are off to a slow start. The pre-sale bookings are only available for 4116 shows across India. As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the film sold only 15352 tickets. The movie has amassed a total of ₹62.45 lac. The film is still in the initial stages of advance booking collection. The business is likely to witness better growth closer to release.



As per Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 is expected to open between ₹12-₹15 crore. Its prequel, released 14 years back, amassed a total of ₹10.95 crore on the day of its release. Given the franchise appeal and a good response to the trailer, Cocktail 2 is expected to perform well at the box office.



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The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam. Maddock Film shared the trailer on their YouTube handle on June 2. Prior to the trailer, the makers have already released the chartbuster songs from the film.



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