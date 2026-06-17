Box Office: Haunted 3D Remains Steady, Main Vaapas Aaunga Sees Growth, And Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor Continue To Struggle On Day 5

Box Office Day 5: Haunted 3D and Main Vaapas Aaunga are performing well at the box office in India in comparison to their competitors Bhhagya Viddhaata and Governor. On Monday, all the films witnessed a downfall in the collection, but on Tuesday, the films performed well.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the film remained steady on the fifth day of release and earned ₹2 crore, despite a decline in the number of shows to 4332. This brings the net total to ₹13.35 crore and the gross to ₹15.67 crore. The film is likely to conclude its opening week, surpassing the ₹15 crore mark.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 5

Owing to positive word of mouth, the film is picking up the pace. After witnessing a low Monday, the Vedang Raina and Sharvari starrer performed well on Tuesday. The film collected ₹1.65 crore across 2020 shows. This brings the total to ₹8.30 crore, while the gross total is ₹9.88 crore. The film is inching close to surpassing the ₹10 crore mark. Seeing the pace, the film is likely to perform well in the opening week.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 5

Kangana Ranaut's starrer is struggling at the box office despite positive reviews. On Tuesday, the film remained steady and earned the same as Monday, ₹65 lakh across 1693 shows. Adding five-day collection, the net total stands at ₹5.55 crore and the gross collection at ₹6.60 crore.

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Governor box office collection day 5

Manoj Bajpayee's starrer is witnessing a constant decline in the collection. On Tuesday, the film earned ₹46 lakh across 1183 shows. Adding the five-day collection, the net total stands at ₹4.41 and gross total at ₹5.26 crore.