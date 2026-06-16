Alia Bhatt Roped In Prabhas Starrer Kalki Sequel, But Is She Deepika's Padukone Replacement?

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel has gone on the floors earlier this year. While the initial schedule kicked off Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan as Yaskin, lead star Prabhas is also said to have filmed portions of the upcoming movie in lavish sets in Hyderabad. While everything seems to be going on well for the cast and crew now, late last year, Deepika Padukone's sudden exit from the project came as a shock to the makers and fans.

Nag Ashwin was left with no choice but to look for another actress to fill in Deepika's shoes as Sumathi. Latest reports suggest that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Kalki sequel. Earlier, there were rumours that Alia would replace Deepika in the leading role in the Kalki franchise. However, later it was reported that Sai Pallavi would play that role. With the Alpha actress' reported involvement in the upcoming film, speculation is rife as to who will essay which role in the much-anticipated sci-fi actioner.

Advertisement

Prabhas will return as Bhairava in the Kalki sequel | Image: X

Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani and Mrunal Thakur have already played cameo roles in Kalki 2898 AD. It remains to be seen which starry cameos fans can look forward to in the sequel. While the makers have yet to confirm the development about Alia's involvement in the Kalki sequel officially, social media is lit with excitement.

Earlier, there were reports linking another new Nag Ashwin movie and Alia. It was claimed that the director was planning a female-centric project with the Raazi actress in the lead role. That movie has not been officially greenlit yet. Meanwhile, fans have a chance to see the director-actress duo work together in the Kalki sequel.