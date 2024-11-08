Published 18:35 IST, November 8th 2024
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Expecting First Child One Year After Marriage: Our Beautiful Blessing...
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: The actor-cricketer couple took to their social media account to announce their first pregnancy. The couple tied the knot in 2023.
Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul : The cricketer-actor couple has put an end to all speculations regarding their pregnancy. The couple who tied the knot in 2023 have announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared the news in a joint Instagram post.
Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul expecting first child
On November 8, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to their Instagram account to share a photo announcing the news of their pregnancy. They shared a post that featured an evil eye and stars along with a baby's feet. The post was shared along with the text, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon.” The post was undersigned with the couple's names.
In the post, the couple also confirmed that their baby will arrive in 2025. As soon as they made the announcement, several celebrities and fans of the couple took to the comment section to extend their congratulations to the parents-to-be. Early wishes came from Rhea Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Ahan Shetty and Shibani Akhtar.
Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul's dreamy wedding
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23 last year. The couple had an intimate wedding with just 100 people on the guest list. They had a three-day ceremony with Haldi, mehendi, and muhuratham. The couple's wedding photos went viral on social media. The couple kept their relationship status a secret until 2021 when KL Rahul wished Athiya Shetty a Happy birthday through a romantic social media post. On the work front, Athiya Shetty was seen in films like Motichoor Chaknachoor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
17:29 IST, November 8th 2024