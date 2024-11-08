Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Expecting First Child One Year After Marriage: Our Beautiful Blessing...

Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul : The cricketer-actor couple has put an end to all speculations regarding their pregnancy. The couple who tied the knot in 2023 have announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared the news in a joint Instagram post.

Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul expecting first child

On November 8, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to their Instagram account to share a photo announcing the news of their pregnancy. They shared a post that featured an evil eye and stars along with a baby's feet. The post was shared along with the text, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon.” The post was undersigned with the couple's names.

In the post, the couple also confirmed that their baby will arrive in 2025. As soon as they made the announcement, several celebrities and fans of the couple took to the comment section to extend their congratulations to the parents-to-be. Early wishes came from Rhea Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Ahan Shetty and Shibani Akhtar.

