Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Kumari Phogat in Dangal, died on February 16. Now, wrestler Babita Phogat has penned a note expressing shock over Bhatnagar's untimely demise. The young actress was 19 when she breathed her last in AIIMS.

I can't believe it: Babita Phogat on Suhani Bhatnagar's death

Babita shared two photos of the late actress on her X handle and penned a heartfelt note expressing her disbelief. "It is very sad that Suhani Bhatnagar, who played my childhood role in the film Dangal, has passed away at such a young age. I can't believe it, shocked by this news!! May God give peace to the departed soul at his feet and may the entire family and fans have the courage to bear this loss in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," she wrote.