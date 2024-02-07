Advertisement

Esha Deol, the daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, has reportedly separated from her husband Bharat Takhtani after 11 years of marriage. Rumours of trouble in their marriage were rife for quite sometime. They were further fuelled when the Dhoom actress arrived at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding reception in January without Bharat. The ex-couple is parents to two daughters - Radhya and Miraya.



Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announce separation

As per information posted on the paparazzo account Varinder Chawla, the couple "mutually and amicably" decided to part ways after 11 years and shared their commitment to co-parenting their children. They have requested privacy from everyone. They shared a joint statement that reads, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy being respected.”

Esha used to actively share photos with her husband on Instagram. Of late, the actress stopped posting pictures with him and flooded her social media with snippets of their daughters instead. She was also seen without her spouse in her last few public appearances, including her birthday bash in November, Hema Mailini's birthday party in October, Gadar 2 success party and Ira Khan's reception. They were reportedly last spotted together in August last year.

Advertisement



Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's relationship timeline

Reportedly, Esha and Bharat were childhood sweethearts. They met at the former's school Jamnabai Narsee School during an inter-school competition. The actress once shared that she wrote her phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to Bharat.

Advertisement

However, when she turned 18, Esha got busy with her professional career. The two lost connection. As fate would have it, they met again 10 years later and rekindled their romance. After tying the knot in June 2012, They welcomed their first daughter Radhya in 2017, followed by another girl, Miraya, in 2019.

Esha has worked in films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Hijack, Dhoom and Pyare Mohan among others. She made her OTT debut with Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Bharat, meanwhile, is a businessman. Reportedly, amid their separation, he has been living with his girlfriend in Bengaluru.