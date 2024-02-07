Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani To Host Reception In Mumbai After Goa Wedding? Here's The Truth

As Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are busy preparing for their wedding, the source has addressed the rumours regarding the star-studded Mumbai reception.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani | Image:Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amid Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding preparations, rumours have been rife that the couple will host a star-studded reception in Mumbai. However, now a source told Republic that they will not have extended celebrations neither in Mumbai nor anywhere else. The couple is going to tie the knot in Goa on February 21.

Rakul Preet Singh reveals 'biggest deal-breaker in a relationship' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to not host the reception

Rumours were doing the rounds that Rakul and Jackky would be hosting a star-studded reception in Mumbai on February 22. The function was supposed to be attended by the who's who of Bollywood and South Cinema such as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. However, now a source close to the couple debunked all the rumours and said, "Contrary to speculations, we hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after."

Exclusive: Rakul and Jackky to get married on February 22 | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

"It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 day affair like most weddings usually are," the source concluded.

About Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhangnani's wedding

The couple had decided on a destination wedding in the Middle East, but they changed the location to India influenced by PM Modi's call for families to host their wedding ceremony within India. At the last minute, they decided to get married in Goa in the attendance of their family and close friends.

A source close to the couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian Prime Minister in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India."

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani Wedding news: Couple to host reception in Mumbai
(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

"Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination, and accommodations. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy," the source added.

Jackky Bhagnani confirmed his relationship with Rakul in October 2021 on the actress' birthday.

 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 18:33 IST

