After Sonu Nigam, singer Anuradha Paudwal cast a spell on the attendees of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya with her Ram Bhajan. She was accompanied by a co-singer. Along with several veterans and renowned people, actors and celebrities have also graced the occasion with their presence in Ayodhya today.

#WATCH | Singer Anuradha Paudwal sings Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ZuKe4w5FCm — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Anuradha Paudwal performs At Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Anuradha managed to mesmerise all the attendees as she sang in her melodious voice. Earlier, the singer, along with DJ Sheizwood, and Vishal Shrivastav presented a soul-stirring track titled Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye. Anuradha expressed her reverence for the divine with Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye, describing the experience as soulful. The song was dedicated to the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla.

The singer said “The song carries a collective essence of devotion and I feel honoured to contribute to this divine tribute, resonating with the spiritual significance of the event.”

More about Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye song

The bhajan has been produced by Avi Pandey and Sagar Arora, penned by Mukesh Raj, and directed by Keshwanand Bhatt. The bhajan is envisioned as a transcendent blend of musical excellence and devotion. Directed by Keshwanand Bhatt , the music video beautifully captures the grace and essence of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ayodhya saw many celebrities coming in early for the ceremony. Anupam Kher, Kailash Kher, Jubin Nautiyal, Prasson Joshi, Manoj Joshi, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Rajnikant, Pavan Kalyan, graced the occasion. Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah and Sonu Nigam also arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday.

