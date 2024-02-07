Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 17 years. The actor made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Now, he will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal and wife Alia Bhatt in Love and War. The announcement of the film was made last week and now a report has surfaced claiming that Ranbir has some terms and conditions before signing the movie.

What are Ranbir Kapoor's terms and conditions for Love and War?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor has made a contract with some specific set of terms and conditions for Love and War. Ranbir included a condition regarding the project's timeline. Ranbir Kapoor wants the film to be completed within the time frame specified because he has other projects planned after Love and War. "Ranbir has asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to stick to the timelines of the shoot. The maker has promised to take the film on floors in November and wrap it by July 2025. Ranbir has other commitments from August 2025, so he has requested SLB to wrap up the film on time," the source quoted.

Advertisement

"The other condition is to have fixed working hours. During Sawaariya, RK was subject to erratic work timing, and he doesn’t want the episode to repeat again in 2024. The last condition is to ensure proper discipline on the set in all departments," the source added. According to the insider, Alia Bhatt facilitated the collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Love and War?

Love and war starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas 2025. The news of the movie was first shared by Vicky Kaushal. Love and War will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's second collaboration after Sanju. This film also marks Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's second collaboration after Brahmastra.