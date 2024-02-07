English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Love & War With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced a new romantic project with an ensemble cast of actor Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal | Image:Instagram
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose last directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), created a wave at the box office, is returning to the directorial seat with an epic saga. Beating the mid-week blues, the director treated the movie buffs with a glimpse of his next film which is slated to hit in 2025.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic saga hints at a love triangle

On Wednesday, Bhansali took to his official X handle to announce the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film has a special connection with the number 2 as it not just marks the second collaboration of Ranbir-Alia (Brahmastra) and Vicky-Alia (Raazi) but also of Ranbir-Vicky (Sanju). Also, it marks Bhansali's second collaboration with Ranbir (Saawariya) and Alia (Gangubai Kathiawadi). However, it is the first collaboration between Bhansali and Vicky. 

 

(A poster of Love & War | Image: BhansaliProductions/X)

The text on the poster read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga "Love & War" See you at movies Christmas 2025".

How did Vicky Kaushal announce the new project?

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a similar poster along with a caption sharing that his "eternal cinema dream" has come true. Soon after he dropped the post, his family and friends flooded the comment section. Vicky's father Sham Kaushal congratulated the actor and wrote, "Blessings Puttar. Dreams do come true. Feeling so happy & blessed. Jor di jhappi. Shukar Rab da te sab da." Brother, Sunny wrote, "Je baat," followed by fire emoticons.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: VickyKaushal/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt has also dropped a similar post and simply dropped a heart and fire emoticon in the caption.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: AliaBhatt/Instagram)

More details regarding the supporting cast and plotline have been kept under wraps.

What's next for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

The legendary director is all set to make a digital debut with his upcoming web series Heeramandi. The series, which stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh, revolves around the stories of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. He is yet to announce the release date. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

