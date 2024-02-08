Advertisement

After the success of The Kerala Story, director Sudipto Sen has kicked off his next project Bastar - The Naxal Story, which is also inspired by the real-life incident. The film stars Adah Sharma in the lead and the filming began last year in October. Now, on the occasion of Sankranti, the makers have unveiled the first look of the film and asked the audience for their support. They have also unveiled the new release date.

An intriguing look at Bastar - The Naxal Story

The makers have shared three posters of the upcoming film Bastar - The Naxal Story, offering a glimpse of the thrilling drama. One of the posters features Adah, leading an army bearing guns, looking furious. She can be seen donning military pants, a black commando T-shirt, and a commando-like bandana.

(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)

The other two spine-chilling posters hint at brutal war scenes and bloodshed. The poster reads, "Bastar: The Naxal Story From the brave storytellers of The Kerala Story." The posters have seemingly piqued the excitement to watch the film.

(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer of the film, shared a statement that reads, "The team of The Kerala Story is delighted to share with you our next labour of love. A real shocking daring film BASTAR- THE NEXAL STORY. You have been a great support and without you, TKS wouldn’t be what it is today, and now looking forward to ur love and support for this one too."

(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)

A peek inside the set of Bastar - The Naxal Story

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and Adah commenced the shoot with a muhurat puja, followed by a first-day shoot at the location in October. Vipul, Aashin A Shah from Sunshine Pictures, Sudipto, and Adah Sharma were present at the puja. Just after the puja, Adah gave her first shot at the location.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the set and captioned it as, "BASTAR- The Naxal Story...From the makers and team of #TheKeralaStory...Jitna pyar you gave me for my performance as Shalini Unnikrishnan in The Kerala story I hope you give Neerja Madhavan in Bastar...Shoot begins today... @sunshinepicturesofficial @sudipto_sen #VipulAmrutlalShah @aashin_shah #Bastar P.S. Sudipto sir has given me strict instructions that next 3 months ke liye hasna mana hai."

The film is being produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, in association with Last Monk Media. Earlier, scheduled for April 5, the film has now been preponed to release on March 15.

With IANS Inputs