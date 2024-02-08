Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

The Kerala Story Makers Unveil Intriguing First Look Posters Of Next Film Bastar, Release Preponed

On Makar Sankranti, the makers of The Naxal Story Bastar shared official posters of the film, also revealing the new release date.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma | Image:Team The Naxal Story Bastar
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

After the success of The Kerala Story, director Sudipto Sen has kicked off his next project Bastar - The Naxal Story, which is also inspired by the real-life incident. The film stars Adah Sharma in the lead and the filming began last year in October. Now, on the occasion of Sankranti, the makers have unveiled the first look of the film and asked the audience for their support. They have also unveiled the new release date.

An intriguing look at Bastar - The Naxal Story

The makers have shared three posters of the upcoming film Bastar - The Naxal Story, offering a glimpse of the thrilling drama. One of the posters features Adah, leading an army bearing guns, looking furious.  She can be seen donning military pants, a black commando T-shirt, and a commando-like bandana.

(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)

The other two spine-chilling posters hint at brutal war scenes and bloodshed. The poster reads, "Bastar: The Naxal Story From the brave storytellers of The Kerala Story." The posters have seemingly piqued the excitement to watch the film.

Advertisement
(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer of the film, shared a statement that reads, "The team of The Kerala Story is delighted to share with you our next labour of love. A real shocking daring film BASTAR- THE NEXAL STORY. You have been a great support and without you, TKS wouldn’t be what it is today, and now looking forward to ur love and support for this one too."

(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)

A peek inside the set of Bastar - The Naxal Story

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and Adah commenced the shoot with a muhurat puja, followed by a first-day shoot at the location in October. Vipul, Aashin A Shah from Sunshine Pictures, Sudipto, and Adah Sharma were present at the puja. Just after the puja, Adah gave her first shot at the location.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the set and captioned it as, "BASTAR- The Naxal Story...From the makers and team of #TheKeralaStory...Jitna pyar you gave me for my performance as Shalini Unnikrishnan in The Kerala story I hope you give Neerja Madhavan in Bastar...Shoot begins today... @sunshinepicturesofficial @sudipto_sen #VipulAmrutlalShah @aashin_shah #Bastar P.S. Sudipto sir has given me strict instructions that next 3 months ke liye hasna mana hai."

Advertisement

The film is being produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, in association with Last Monk Media. Earlier, scheduled for April 5, the film has now been preponed to release on March 15.

Advertisement

With IANS Inputs

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement