Udaipur Files: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Producer's Plea Challenging Delhi High Court's Order On Film's Stay

Based on the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, Udaipur Files was scheduled to hit screens on July 11. However, after a petition filed by one of the accused in the case, the Delhi High Court stayed the release of the film. Representing the producers of the movie, Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhati appeared in the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Delhi High Court. The apex court has agreed to list the matter in the coming week. The advocate for the filmmakers argued that they have invested their lifetime savings in the making of the movie. He also stressed that the Delhi High Court had ‘wrongly interfered’ in the matter, especially after Udaipur Files was cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). A bench led by Justice Surya Kant has assured that the matter will be listed for hearing in the coming days.
Acting on the petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, the Delhi High Court stayed the release of Udaipur Files on July 10, a day before the film's scheduled release. In their petition, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind demanded CBFC revise the certification of the Udaipur Files. They argued that the film could incite communal disharmony. The plea also mentioned that the matter of Kanhaiya Lal's murder is currently subjudice and the release of the film would interfere with the free and fair trial of the accused. Bar and Bench reported that the High Court had mandated a private screening of the movie to be organised.
The crime drama movie is based on a real-life incident. The film follows the events that led up to the brutal, daylight beheading of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur in 2022. This film dives deep into the events, the silence, the outrage and the battle for justice. Produced by Amit Jani, Udaipur Files was initially titled Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor’s Murder Story.
