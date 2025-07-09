Udaipur Files Release Cleared: Highlights From Supreme Court Hearing About Movie On Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case

Udaipur Files is scheduled to hit screens on July 11. Ahead of the film's release and after the unveiling of the trailer, a petition was filed requesting a stay on its screening. However, the Supreme Court refused to urgently attend to the matter.

What did the Supreme Court say in the Udaipur Files controversy?

On July 9, the Supreme Court refused a petition demanding that the Udaipur Files ban plea be heard urgently. The film features Vijay Raaz in the lead role and is based on a real-life incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in June 2022. Udaipur Files is a dramatic retelling of the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, who worked as a tailor. As of now, the Supreme Court has allowed the film to be released, as scheduled, on July 11.



A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi declined urgent hearing of the matter and said, “mention before the court concerned on reopening. Let it be released."



What is the Udaipur Files based on, and who is objecting to its release?

Udaipur Files is based on the broad daylight murder of Kanhaiya Lal. The elderly tailor was beheaded by two assailants for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP leader Nupur Sharma after her controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.