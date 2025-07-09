Udaipur Files Release Cleared: Highlights From Supreme Court Hearing About Movie On Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case

Updated 9 July 2025 at 14:55 IST
Udaipur Files is scheduled to hit screens on July 11. Ahead of the film's release and after the unveiling of the trailer, a petition was filed requesting a stay on its screening. However, the Supreme Court refused to urgently attend to the matter.
On July 9, the Supreme Court refused a petition demanding that the Udaipur Files ban plea be heard urgently. The film features Vijay Raaz in the lead role and is based on a real-life incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in June 2022. Udaipur Files is a dramatic retelling of the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, who worked as a tailor. As of now, the Supreme Court has allowed the film to be released, as scheduled, on July 11.
Also Read: Udaipur Files Row: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Halt Release Of Film Based On Kanhaiya Lal Murder
A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi declined urgent hearing of the matter and said, “mention before the court concerned on reopening. Let it be released."
Also Read: Udaipur Files Row: Who Is Opposing The Film On Kanhaiya Lal’s Murder And Why? All You Need To Know
Udaipur Files is based on the broad daylight murder of Kanhaiya Lal. The elderly tailor was beheaded by two assailants for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP leader Nupur Sharma after her controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.
Also Read: Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Superman, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik, Udaipur Files And More To Watch
A plea in the matter was filed by Mohammed Javed, who is one of the accused in the case. In the petition, his counsel argued that the Udaipur Files portrays the accused as guilty. The counsel further stressed that the matter is subjudice and that the release of the film ‘impacts the right to a free and fair trial of the Petitioner, as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.’ The petitioner also sought to cancel the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification of the movie. Udaipur Files starring Vijay Raaz in the lead role is directed by Bharat S Shrinate.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 9 July 2025 at 14:02 IST