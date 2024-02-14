Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani Ahead Of Wedding

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot later this month. Ahead of their wedding, the couple has been making headlines for their joint public appearances. Most recently, the bride-to-be Rakul was spotted arriving at her fiance’s decked-up residence ahead of their wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Valentine’s Day celebration with Jackky Bhagnani

On the morning of February 14, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted arriving at Jackky’s residence in Mumbai. The actress donned casual wear as she got behind the steering to visit her to-be husband on the day of love. Seemingly, the couple will be celebrating Valentine's Day together before jetting off to Goa for their wedding.

A video of Rakul arriving at Jackky’s house is now doing rounds on social media. While the actress refrained from talking to the paparazzi at the venue, she waved and greeted the shutterbugs. In the video, Jackky's residence could be seen decked up with lights and decorations for the upcoming wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani opt for a green wedding in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding will last three days, beginning on February 19, with the major ceremony on February 21. Rakul and Jackky, according to sources, have hired carbon footprint specialists to guarantee that their big day is environmentally friendly. These specialists will evaluate the impact of the wedding celebrations and advise Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani on how many trees should be planted to offset their carbon footprint. The couple intends to participate in the tree-planting effort shortly after their wedding vows are exchanged.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to ditch Sabyasachi for their wedding?

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's choice of wedding attire with speculations on whether the lovebirds will embrace the elegance of a Sabyasachi creation or choose to stun in the timeless designs of Manish Malhotra, pick a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble or don the regal touch of Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani. On February 13, the soon-to-be weds were spotted outside Tarun Tahiliani’s store in Mumbai, confirming that they will opt for wedding couture crafted by the designer.