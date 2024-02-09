Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

Bride-To-Be Rakul Preet Singh Spotted Riding In An Auto Amid Wedding Preparations | WATCH

Bride-to-Be Rakul Preet Singh is currently busy with her wedding preparations. The actress was spotted taking a rickshaw ride in the city ahead of the big day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rakul Preet Singh is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani later this month. The actress will get married in a two-day festivities taking place in Goa. Ahead of the big day, she was spotted taking an auto ride in the city. A video of the same is now going viral on social media. 

Rakul Preet Singh beats the traffic in an amusing way 

On February 8, a video of Rakul Preet Singh riding an auto in the city went viral. In the video, the actress could be seen arriving at her residence in an auto-rickshaw. She donned a floral mini-dress for the day out and covered her face with a facemask. 

Rakul teamed her outfit with white sneakers and left her tresses open for the day. She accessorised the look with a tote bag. The actress seemed to be in a hurry and left without posing for the paps after paying the auto driver.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagani arrive at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya screening 

Later the same night, Rakul Preet Singh attended the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya screening. The actress and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 27 in Goa. Just ahead of their wedding, the couple attended the screening of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on Thursday night in Mumbai. The couple walked hand in hand for the screening. Rakul was seen dressed in a beautiful yellow dress paired with boots. Meanwhile, Jackky was seen donning an all-black outfit.  

The couple will have an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21 which will be attended by their family and close friends. It will be a three to four-day affair. The couple will not be hosting extended celebrations or receptions in Mumbai or anywhere else post-wedding. The source close to the couple said, "Contrary to speculations, we hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after."

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

