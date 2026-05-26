Bromance To Bad Blood In A Matter Of Weeks! Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar's 2025 Video Has Everyone Asking 'What Went Wrong' | Watch

Ranveer Singh and filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar are currently embroiled in a battle over the former's exit from the much hyped Don 3. A new reboot of the franchise was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023 with a teaser. Kiara Advani also officially boarded the project in an undisclosed role. Cut to 2026, not only is the movie shelved, but Ranveer is also facing a ban from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over his unceremonious exit from the movie. This has effectively caused issues with his upcoming projects - Pralay and King, in which he is said to be playing a cameo role.

For Don 3, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment had reportedly invested approximately ₹45 crore towards the pre-production. This amount is now being demanded by the team from Ranveer. In his complaint, Farhan alleged that the Bajirao Mastani actor withdrew from the project just three weeks before the film's unit was scheduled to leave for the shoot, resulting in significant financial losses for the production house.

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Many are surprised at how co-stars and collaborators, Farhan and Ranveer are now embroiled in a full-blown public dispute. A video, meanwhile, shows how the two bonded at the screening of Farhan's 120 Bahadur in Mumbai in November last year. This is just weeks before Dhurandhar released and became a blockbuster. Reports have alleged that after Dhurandhar's success, Ranveer opted out of Don 3 as he was unsure of how it would have shaped up. He also demanded changes in the script, but eventually left the project.

At 120 Bahadur screening, Ranveer and Farhan bonded like brothers. Ranveer was seen extending his support to Farhan wholeheartedly as he walked hand-in-hand with the Dil Chahta Hai director at his movie's premiere. In the comments section of this video, netizens poured in support for Ranveer and bashed Farhan.