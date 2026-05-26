Varun Dhawan Trolled For Calling Dhurandhar 'Director Ki Jeet', Ranveer Singh Fans Say 'Jealousy Peaked Here'

The Dhurandhar franchise has emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes in Indian cinema. At the box office, the two movies collectively grossed over ₹3000 crore worldwide. The ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, earned praise for their portrayal of gritty characters in this edgy spy thriller. The success of the movie series has not just been limited to the box office receipts. The music and story detailing in it also helped it penetrate pop culture.

For Ranveer, the movie has done wonders. From struggling to give a clean hit in the past few years to this overwhelmingly successful franchise, the narrative has flipped entirely in his favour. Moreover, even during the ongoing battle with Farhan Akhtar and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over his unceremonious exit from Don 3, netizens have sided with him. Amid this, a video of Varun Dhawan and his dad David Dhawan has been going viral in which the former is seen crediting the success to Dhurandhar to director Aditya Dhar. Netizens appeared miffed with Varun seemingly "robbing" the cast, especially Ranveer, of the credit he deserves for making the franchise a blockbuster internationally.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

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Varun said, "Today when you see a movie like Dhurandhar and Aditya Dhar, woh jis tarike se bana raha hai, woh toh director ki jeet huyi na..." To this, David replied, "100%." Social media users corrected Varun as he gave away the entire credit of the film's success to Aditya, without mentioning the cast and their dedication to the role.

A netizen commented, "Jealousy peaked here (sic)." Another said, "Disrespecting such a powerhouse performance under the guise of praising the director is just a poor attempt to mask insecurity. Give credit where it's due (sic)." One comment read, "I can’t see any other actor do what Ranveer did. It is an actors win for us too (sic)."

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