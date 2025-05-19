Urvashi Rautela Walks The Cannes 2025 Red Carpet In A Torn Dress, 'Genuine Faux Pas Or Another PR Stunt', Netizens Debate

Updated May 19th 2025, 10:49 IST
Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Previously, a video of the actress getting stuck in a revolving door because of her elaborate outfit went viral on social media. Now, social media users have noticed a slight wardrobe malfunction in the dress.
For her second appearance at Cannes 2025, Urvashi Rautela opted for a mystical black gown designed by Naja Saade. The sheer gown featured a skin-hugging bodice with a mystical silhouette drape at the bottom. She accessorised the look with a pink clutch to break the monotony of the outfit. The actress wore her hair in a messy top knot for the red carpet appearance. However, it was a fashion faux pas that caught the attention of social media users.
In videos where Urvashi Rautela could be seen greeting the paparazzi and walking the red carpet, a small hole in the sleeve of her dress can be seen. While the actress remained unfazed by it and continued to walk with confidence, the moment has gone viral online. Social media users are now debating whether it is a genuine last-minute fashion crisis or a deliberate attempt by Urvashi to make headlines. The actress has a reputation for saying and doing bizarre things in order to be talked about. Therefore, suspicions about the incident being a PR stunt have surfaced on social media platforms such as Reddit. The actress is yet to comment on the matter, and has nevertheless shared photos from the appearance on her Instagram account.
Previously, Urvashi Rautela raised eyebrows for her dramatic look at Cannes 2025, which featured a parrot clutch. For her first appearance on the red carpet, the actress donned a strapless, colourful gown with an elaborate tail. However, it was a ₹4.68 Lakh parrot clutch that caught the attention of social media.
