Urvashi Rautela Walks The Cannes 2025 Red Carpet In A Torn Dress, 'Genuine Faux Pas Or Another PR Stunt', Netizens Debate

Urvashi Rautela walks the Cannes red carpet in a torn dress

For her second appearance at Cannes 2025, Urvashi Rautela opted for a mystical black gown designed by Naja Saade. The sheer gown featured a skin-hugging bodice with a mystical silhouette drape at the bottom. She accessorised the look with a pink clutch to break the monotony of the outfit. The actress wore her hair in a messy top knot for the red carpet appearance. However, it was a fashion faux pas that caught the attention of social media users. Also Read: Cannes 2025: Kannada Actress Disha Madan Brings 'Forgotten' Weave From Chettinad To Red Carpet