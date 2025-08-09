CBFC Edits Kiara Advani's Bikini Scene In War 2, 'Sensual Visuals’ From Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer Cut

War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani is all set to release on August 14. The Bollywood actioner will have to pass the litmus test at the box office as it faces off against one of the most anticipated movies this year - Rajinikanth's Coolie. Meanwhile, War 2 has completed censor formalities and there may be some bad news for Kiara's fans.

As per Bollywood Hungama, even as the makers of War 2 approached the CBFC with a new cut of the movie, with reportedly 10 mins of edited out footage, the censor board recommended additional cuts to it before it granted it a U/A16+ certificate. Among the edits, is believed to be the pool scene featuring Kiara Advani in a bikini has been trimmed by War 2 team. The teaser had glimpses of it and the song Aavan Jaavan and its BTS video depicts how toned and fit the actress is looking.

Kiara Advani in a still from War 2 | Image: YouTube screengrab

While fans were hoping to see more of it when War 2 releases, it is said that 9 seconds of "sensual visuals" from the movie have been asked to be removed by the CBFC. This could mean that Kiara's bikini scenes with Hrithik may have been slightly trimmed. This particular sequence has helped the movie gain significant traction on social media and with Kiara's nutritionist revealing that the actress has achieved her dream bod with a mix of workout and strict diet, fans are praising how professional and dedicated the actress is.

Kiara flaunts her toned abs in Aavan Jaavan BTS photos | Image: Instagram