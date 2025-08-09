Priyanka Chopra Bonds With Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar During 'Globetrotter' Shoot, Malti Marie Takes A Nap | Unseen Pic

Mahesh Babu turned 50 on August 9. There has been massive hype building around his upcoming untitled film with SS Rajamouli. Apart from the Tollywood star leading the jungle-set action adventure movie, not much is known to the fans. The Baahubali director acknowledged that there is excitement among Mahesh's admirers but the first reveal of SSMB29 will happen only in November this year and not on the actor's birthday today. The three-month wait for the promised glimpse of the "never-before-seen" cinematic experience begins now. A pre-look image was released which sees a spiritual locket around a man's bleeding chest, indicating the mythological elements in the movie. The hashtag 'Globetrotter' accompanied the post. Many were quick to speculate that this was the title of the movie.

SSMB29 has been filming at a brisk pace since early this year. Two massive schedules in Odisha and Hyderabad has also seen the participation of cast members Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. More details are awaited on this movie. Announcing the teaser release date, however, Rajamouli wrote on X on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday, “Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience (sic).”