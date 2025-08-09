Dulquer Salman's Wife Amal Sufiya Adds Glam To Gaurav Gupta's Bridal Couture Show, Sizzles In Lava Orange | Photos

Designer Gaurav Gupta presented his highly anticipated bridal couture showcase Quantum Entanglement in Mumbai. The fashion gala was attended by who's who of the Indian film industry. Stealing the spotlight was Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya. The couple married in 2011 and looked much in love at the red carpet as they posed in stylish outfits.

Dulquer looked dashing in an all-black suit with embroidery on the arm and shoulders. Amal caught the eye in an orange coloured gown, accessorised with a necklace, handbag, watch and high heels. Dulquer and his wife were accompanied by more celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Kiran Rao and Disha Patani at Gaurav Gupta's show.

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya | Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra stunned at the fashion designer Gaurav Gupta's bridal collection debut show in matching silver and white attires.

With this collection, Gaurav aims to dress the modern Indian bride in intricately handcrafted couture lehengas on her wedding, cocktail and reception. The ultra luxe collection is priced at ₹4-₹10 lakh.

The groom edit includes bandhgalas, classic tuxedos, jackets and more in various styles and designs.

Gaurav Gupta did not showcase his collection at India Couture Week 2025 earlier this month in New Delhi but instead held a stand-alone show in Mumbai.

Celebs at Gaurav Gupta's Mumbai show | Image: Varinder Chawla