Who Is Celina Jaitly's Husband Peter Haag? Austrian Hotelier Accused Of Domestic Violence, Manipulation And Cruelty

Celina Jailty has accused her husband, Peter Haag, of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. The actress has filed a case at a lower court in Mumbai and has sought ₹50 crore in damages in lieu of her loss of source of income and properties. The divorce proceedings of the couple are underway in Austria, where they were settled after their marriage in 2010.

Peter Haag with all three of their sons

What do we know about Peter Haag?

\Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag wed in 2010 in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple exchanged vows in a thousand-year-old monastery in Austria. As per reports, Peter Haag is an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag welcomed their older twins in 2012

Speaking with Republic, the actress's lawyer, Niharika Karanjawala, Principal Associate, Karanjawala & Co, shared that Celina and Peter, “cohabited here before shifting first to Dubai, then Singapore, then Dubai again, before settling in Austria.” As per Celina's legal team, the Austrian hotelier is currently in Austria.



Celina Jaitly often shared photos of her husband with her family

Peter maintains a low profile on social media. While the actress often shared photos and videos of her husband and their children on Instagram, he has 0 followers, posts and followings on the social media platform. However, it remains unknown if the development is new or happened after Celina filed the case.



What are the allegations Celina Jaitly has levelled against her husband, Peter Haag?

Celina Jaitly's lawyer informed us that the actress has filed a complaint against Peter Haag for domestic abuse, alleging that, "There have been instances of physical violence. Mr Haag losing his temper, throwing things, breaking things, being violent with her". They also shared that the Austrian entrepreneur has been ‘emotionally cruel’ with the actress on a few occasions. Additionally, the actress alleges, “he took advantage of her emotionally depressed state in order to manipulate her to part with her property and shifted them to a very remote area in Austria.”

She claims that her savings were used to ‘fund their lifestyle’ and that “he has also manipulated her into transferring a substantially valuable, self-acquired property of hers in Mumbai.” A notice has been issued to Peter Haag to appear before the court on December 12, 2025.



