Abused Physically, Suffered Emotional Manipulation: Celina Jaitly's Serious Charges Against Husband Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly has moved the Mumbai court against her husband Peter Haag, alleging domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. After verifying the documents, the lower court has issued a notice to Peter Haag to appear before it on December 12, 2025. The allegations levelled by Celina are serious. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the actress's lawyer, Niharika Karanjawala, Principal Associate, Karanjawala & Co, spoke extensively about the allegations levelled by the team.

Niharika shared, “The case is filed under the Domestic Violence Act. The case is one of cruelty, manipulation, and instances of domestic violence. She has filed for maintenance and registered the cases of cruelty that her husband has conducted against her. For many years, she stayed in the marriage with the hope that his behaviour would change and for the benefit of her three children. However, she felt that she had to take action.”

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag tied the knot in 2011. In 2012, the couple welcomed their twin boys. They became parents to twins again in 2017; however, one of the boys passed away due to a hypoplastic heart condition.



The actress's lawyer claimed that the case has been filed in Mumbai because “the marriage was held in Mumbai under the Hindu rites and rituals. They cohabited here before shifting first to Dubai, then Singapore, then Dubai again, before settling in Austria." She shared that Celina moved to all these places, “Mr Haag's instruction to support his career.”

Niharika Karanjawala also shared that a divorce proceeding between Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag is underway in Austria. She added, "Divorce proceedings in the Austrian court allowed one hour of telephonic access to children every day. In accordance, she is now allowed access to children for an hour every day."



What are the allegations Celina Jaitly has levelled against her husband, Peter Haag?

Speaking to Republic's Executive Editor - Law & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj, Celina's lawyers shared, “There have been instances of physical violence. Mr Haag losing his temper, throwing things, breaking things, being violent with Celina on a few occasions and a lot of emotional cruelty.”

She added that civil proceedings are also underway regarding a gift deed. The lawyer revealed, “There is also a parallel civil proceeding for a gift deed via coercion and manipulation. Unfortunately, after 2017, after Celina lost a child and a parent, he took advantage of her emotionally depressed state in order to manipulate her to part with her property and move them to a very remote area in Austria. She did not speak the language well and did not know many people there. He did this so that it would be easier to separate her.”



The lawyer confirmed that Celina has demanded ₹50 Crore in damages and concluded, “It was her savings that were funding their lifestyle."



She also added that Peter Haag “manipulated Celina into transferring a substantially valuable, self-acquired property of hers in Mumbai.”



For the unversed, Celina Jaitly met Peter Haag via an arranged marriage setup through their families. The Austrian entrepreneur came to meet the actress's family in India in August 2010 when he proposed to her. The couple got engaged secretly on September 23 of the same year. They tied the knot in Austria in 2011.