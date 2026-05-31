Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 9: Dharma Backed Ananya Panday Starrer Fails To Charm, Mints Little Over ₹1 cr On 2nd Saturday

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection: The Ananya Panday and Lakshay starrer hit the big screens on May 22. Backed by Dharma Productions, the movie is directed by Vivek Soni. The movie received mixed to negative reviews upon release, which, coupled with its low awareness, affected the business. After a brief surge on the weekend, the collection of Chand Mera Dil fell flat on the weekdays. The movie has failed to resurrect at the box office on the second weekend as well.

Chand Mera Dil fails to impress despite no new releases

While the word of mouth for Chand Mera Dil was not as good, the movie had the advantage of a solo box office run for a week. The movie enjoyed a solo release on May 21, and even on the following Friday, no significant Bollywood movie hit the big screen. Despite being the only Hindi biggie in theatres, Chand Mera Dil failed to register a staggering jump in collection.

The Ananya Panday and Lakshay starrer romance drama opened to ₹3 crore on day 1. With a slight jump in collections in the first weekend, Chand Mera Dil wrapped up its first week with ₹19.45 crore in India. On the second Friday, the movie minted ₹1.30 crore. On day 9 (second Saturday), the Vivek Soni directorial registered a small uptick in business and amassed ₹1.75 crore. After almost 10 days of release, the film has made a total of ₹22.50 cr at the box office.



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Chand Mera Dil rakes in less than the Hollywood movie Obsession

The Bollywood movie received a big blow from the new Hollywood release, Obsession. The American psychological thriller minted a staggering ₹2.75 Cr on Saturday. It must be noted that the Hollywood movie has been released on almost half the screens as Chand Mera Dil. A positive word of mouth has helped the business of the horror thriller.



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