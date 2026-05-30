Peddi Advance Booking Collection: Ram Charan Starrer Opens On A Slow Note In India, Sells Less Than 1500 Tickets

Peddi Advance Booking Collection: Ram Charan starrer Peddi is all set to storm cinema halls on June 4. The rural set sports drama features the RRR star in a raw and rustic avatar that will be new for his fans. The movie faced several delays, but is finally set to arrive next week and the team has begun promotions on a big scale in India. Since box office expectations are also from the Hindi belts, the tour is taking Ram Charan to key North Indian territories.

Meanwhile, limited advance bookings have opened for Peddi in India. As per Track Tollywood, the movie has sold 1424 tickets so far for its opening weekend. The total advances for the first weekend stand at nearly ₹5 lakh and the figures for the opening day crossed the ₹2 lakh mark. Since only limited shows have opened their bookings, the numbers are less. The figures are expected to shoot up significantly after full-fledged pre-sales kick off in the Telugu states. As per reports, advance booking for Peddi in the Telugu states will open from May 31. Ticket sales for the rest of India will follow suit.

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Peddi will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run | Image: X

Early trade reports show Peddi has already sold roughly 17,000 tickets and grossed $481.5K through advance sales in the USA alone, through nearly 1,395 shows. The film has reportedly grossed over $533K with close to 18,900 tickets sold including North American premiere bookings overall.

Peddi will see Ram Charan in the role of a wrestler and a cricketer. Buchi Babu Sana has directed this sports drama, also featuring Janhvi Kapoor. AR Rahman's score and songs have already generated positive buzz for the upcoming release.