Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Mohanlal Starrer Slows Down But Crosses ₹90 Crore Mark In 2nd Weekend

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Mohanlal starrer threequel is steadily inching towards the ₹100 crore nett mark in India. The movie released on May 21 to positive reviews. Since it marks the conclusion of the Jeethu Joseph helmed fan favourite franchise, anticipation around it was huge, and the team delivered on content. Internationally, it has already topped ₹200 crore gross and it remains to be seen how far ahead it can go from here.

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Drishyam 3 continues to attract footfalls

Kerala leads the charge on the domestic front, but the overseas market is once again proving to be a major contributor for a Malayalam title. In just 8 days so far, Drishyam 3 has minted ₹200 crore+ worldwide, including ₹100 crore+ overseas collection. In India, currently running in its second weekend, Drishyam 3 minted ₹4.30 crore on Friday (May 29) and ₹5.05 crore on Saturday (May 30). In 10 days, the movie has collected ₹91.30 crore. On Sunday, Drishyam 3's India biz is expected to cross the ₹95 crore mark comfortably and it would then aim to enter the ₹100 crore club in its second week.

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Drishyam franchise is directed by Jeethu Joseph | Image: X