The Boys Finale X Review: Fans Call It 'Massive Betrayal', Show's Ending Compared To Stranger Things And Game Of Thrones

Prime Video series The Boys has concluded its five-season run with its final episode Blood And Bone, which premiered on May 20. While spin-offs of the show are already on air and some are set to premiere in the coming time, The Boys universe is only just expanding. However, the parent show has come to a conclusion after it premiered in 2019.

One of the most popular superhero shows of all time, The Boys, based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series of the same name, pushed the envelope with how it twisted the genre on its head. It follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals, referred to as Supes, who often abuse their powers for personal gain and work for a powerful company, Vought International. Over the years, the Boys became one of the most viewed shows. Its risque plot and devoted performances turned it into one of the most anticipated series of all time.

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Expectations were high for the finale. It also premiered to record viewership. However, viewers have mixed feelings about the ending. Homelander's fate has not gone down well with the fans. The antagonist of the show loses his powers in the climax and is left at the mercy of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). Throughout the show's run, Homelander was not only the most powerful character but also ruthless in ways unimagined. How he begs Butcher in the end "kills his aura", noted watchers.

Others felt that the finale was "rushed" and didn't give The Boys' beloved characters the ending they deserved. However, the emotional notes in the story struck a chord. One watcher, praising 'Homelander' Antony Starr, said, "The emotional scenes were good. You know one of the most awful villains in TV history is played by a good actor when you unironically pity and feel "bad" for them in the end (sic)." Another one said, "The entire cast acted their asses off this season as they always have, The script here was so bad for most of it that they really did carry the season (sic)."

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The Boys has concluded with five seasons | Image: X