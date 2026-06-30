Chauhaan: Rajput Community Objects To Title Of Ajay Devgn's Kashmir-Set Film, Calls It Attempt At 'Communal Politics'

Ajay Devgn announced a new film, Chauhaan, on June 25. The teaser of the upcoming action drama was also unveiled as the occasion marked the birth anniversary of Ajay's father Veeru Devgan. Chauhaan has begun filming and will hit the big screens on October 1, 2027.

The teaser of Chauhaan sets up fans for an adrenaline fuelled ride as big-scale action sequences are hinted at. The scene unravels in Pulwama in Kashmir in 2018, where the police is seen fending off against stone pelting by separatists. Enter Chauhaan, and he takes matters into his own hands. The song Jumma Chumma De De from Hum has also been recreated in the clip. While the teaser has been well received and marks Ajay's return to hardcore action films after Singham Again (2024), the Rajput Community has objected to the film's title.

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Kshatriya Parishad issued a statement on X denouncing the title Chauhaan for the movie and called it an attempt at "communal politics" on behalf of the makers. Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and jointly produced by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. The group accused the team of Chauhaan of exploiting the Rajput identity and history for "electoral and or ideological purposes". Members of the organisation said that the legacy of the Chauhan community should not be used in a manner that could hurt sentiments or create social divisions.

Rajput organisation slams title of Ajay Devgn's new movie | Image: X

The dialogue, "Pathaanon se kehna… Chauhaan aa raha hai", as featured in the teaser of the Ajay Devgn starrer also invited mixed reactions. While fans viewed it as a punchline designed to elevate Ajay's titular character, others criticised it for carrying alleged communal undertones. Chauhaan makers have stayed silent on the matter for now.