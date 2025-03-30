'Chhaava' Vicky Kaushal Defends 2025 Box Office Record Against 'Sikandar' Salman Khan As Eid Release Registers Dull Opening

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar has opened to mixed reviews on March 30. The AR Murugadoss directorial has been widely panned for its weak plot and lazy execution. Trade experts have suggested that producers are resorting to corporate bookings to manipulate box office figures. Interestingly, Sikandar has failed to become Salman's biggest opener and has missed the mark by a huge margin.

After the film received bad reviews, the occupancy was seemingly affected during the evening shows as many decided to skip watching Sikandar in cinema halls. According to early estimates shared by Sacnilk, Sikandar collected ₹26 crore on its opening day. The number is expected to rise a bit more, but day 1 biz will certainly remain below the ₹30 crore mark. With this collection, Sikandar has failed to become the biggest Bollywood opener of 2025 so far and remains behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (₹31 crore).

Salman's biggest opener to date has been Tiger 3 (₹43 crore), followed by Bharat (₹42.30 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (₹40.35 crore), Sultan (₹36.54 crore) and Tiger Zinda Hai (₹34.10 crore). Sikandar has failed to grab a spot in the list of Salman's top 5 openers.

Viral videos show fans handing out tickets of Sikandar for free. Salman’s films have become synonymous with Eid, turning the festival into a highly anticipated event for his fans. How his latest will perform on day 2, when Eid will be celebrated in India, remains to be seen.