English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Chhichhore Actor Naveen Polishetty Asks Writer Fans To Mail Him Bound Scripts For Upcoming Projects

Naveen Polishetty, who was last seen in the 2023 film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, is so busy working on scripts that he has no time to check his social handles.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Naveen Polishetty
A file photo of Naveen Polishetty | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Naveen Polishetty was last seen alongside Anushka Shetty in the 2023 Telugu film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Now, the actor is busy working on his next projects which are all in the scripting stage. The actor reportedly is so swamped with upcoming projects that he has gone off-grid.

Hey writers, Naveen Polishetty has a special request for you all

Taking to his X handle, Naveen dropped a post announcing that he is not active on social media as he is busy with his upcoming films. He asked everyone to be patient and requested all the writers to email him the bound scripts. In the post, he also spilled the beans about his upcoming films and said that he is working on "best quality new age stories".

(A file photo of Naveen | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Naveen | Image: Instagram)

"Thank you so much. Also, Update. Am not active on social media as upcoming films are all in the scripting stage. Pls be patient. Bringing you guys the best quality new-age stories takes time but will be worth it. Also if you are a writer with bound scripts pls email to the email address in my bio. Love What a bloody brilliant day!"

Advertisement

Is Naveen Polishetty working on Anaganaga Oka Raju?

The actor has so far announced one film Anaganaga Oka Raju opposite Sreeleela. However, rumours are rife that Kalyan Shankar's directorial has either been put on hold or shelved. If it turns out to be true then it will be Sreeleela's first film to be shelved in her career after a grand announcement. We will have to wait for the official update regarding the film.

(A file photo of Naveen | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Naveen | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Naveen made his debut with the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019) and the same year he made his Bollywood debut with the coming-of-age blockbuster film Chhichhore (2019), co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

an hour ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

an hour ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

16 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

18 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

19 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

19 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Janhvi Kapoor Regrets Studying Acting In Los Angeles - Here's Why

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Must-visit Spots To Explore In Saudi Arabia

    Travel13 minutes ago

  3. Reddit’s future looks bright through VR goggles

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. Vijay Kumar's Next Film With Thamizh Is Titled Election

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Emma Watson, Hunter Schafer, Callum Turner Attend Milan Fashion Week

    Galleries27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo