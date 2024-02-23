Advertisement

Naveen Polishetty was last seen alongside Anushka Shetty in the 2023 Telugu film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Now, the actor is busy working on his next projects which are all in the scripting stage. The actor reportedly is so swamped with upcoming projects that he has gone off-grid.

Hey writers, Naveen Polishetty has a special request for you all

Taking to his X handle, Naveen dropped a post announcing that he is not active on social media as he is busy with his upcoming films. He asked everyone to be patient and requested all the writers to email him the bound scripts. In the post, he also spilled the beans about his upcoming films and said that he is working on "best quality new age stories".

(A file photo of Naveen | Image: Instagram)

"Thank you so much. Also, Update. Am not active on social media as upcoming films are all in the scripting stage. Pls be patient. Bringing you guys the best quality new-age stories takes time but will be worth it. Also if you are a writer with bound scripts pls email to the email address in my bio. Love What a bloody brilliant day!"

Is Naveen Polishetty working on Anaganaga Oka Raju?

The actor has so far announced one film Anaganaga Oka Raju opposite Sreeleela. However, rumours are rife that Kalyan Shankar's directorial has either been put on hold or shelved. If it turns out to be true then it will be Sreeleela's first film to be shelved in her career after a grand announcement. We will have to wait for the official update regarding the film.

Meanwhile, Naveen made his debut with the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019) and the same year he made his Bollywood debut with the coming-of-age blockbuster film Chhichhore (2019), co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.