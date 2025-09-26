'Choti Stree Will Explore The Backstory Of Shraddha Kapoor's Stree,' Dinesh Vijan Confirms 1st Animation Movie In MHCU

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has some much anticipated titles lined for release in the coming years. The next outing is Thamma, which saw its trailer launch on September 26. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles and the story will explore the lore of betaal. At the press meet, the team announced a special project, an addition to the already planned slate of MHCU.

Shraddha Kapoor, the star of Stree movies, joined the team of Thamma for the announcement. She shared that before Stree 3, an animation movie titled Choti Stree will be released in cinema halls. The actress said it will be for kids and families and will lead into Stree 3, blending animation and live-action. Choti Stree will explore the backstory of the main character in Stree movies, played by Shraddha.

Shraddha Kapoor attended the trailer launch of Thamma in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

"This is my favourite part. The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is coming out with Choti Stree as an animated film which will release in cinema halls. Its for kids and families. Its an exciting time for audiences," Shraddha shared. The voice cast of Choti Stree has not been revealed yet by the makers.

Thamma trailer launch with Ayushmann, Dinesh Vijan, Niren Bhatt, Aditya Sarpotdar, Amar Kaushik and Shraddha Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla

Producer Dinesh Vijan added about Choti Stree, "It will end with a scene from Stree 3. It will go from animation to live action and will answer what the backstory has been. You won't have to wait that much. It will come out 6 months before Stree 3." Stree 3 is officially slated for release on August 13, 2027. It is expected that Choti Stree will release in late 2026 or early 2027.