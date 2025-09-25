Thamma: Full Cast, Plot, Release Date, Trailer And All You Need To Know About Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Vampire Love Story'

Thamma: After the blockbuster success of Stree 2, Dinesh Vijan is all set to expand his horror-comedy universe with Thamma. The trailer of the movie will be released on September 26, with its theatrical debut planned for Diwali in October. The anticipation surrounding Thamma is good, given its an original entry in the franchise after Munjya (2024) and will take the series in a different direction.

The horrorverse has introduced supernatural elements and folklore in Stree and Munjya and a werewolf in Bhediya. Thamma is pegged as a "bloody love story", and the first movie in the universe with a romantic subplot. Here's what to expect from it.

Thamma: Meet the cast of the movie

In the leading roles are Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Faisal Malik from Panchayat has been roped in for a pivotal role, while Malaika Arora features in a special dance number, a mainstay in Dinesh Vijan's horrorverse movies. More cast members will be revealed when the trailer drops on Friday. Cameo roles may include some faces from older horror-comedy movies and perhaps some new names also.

Rashmika plays a mystery character in Thamma | Image: X

What is the plot of Thamma?

Thamma was earlier titled Vampires Of Vijay Nagar. The old title had already revealed that this movie will center around the myth of vampires. In Bollywood, Thamma would be one of the few films that will depict the world of vampires. This lore is popular in the West and fairly unexplored and unheard of in India. Vampires are reanimated corpses or beings that have died and returned to life. They feed on the blood or life force of others. In pop culture, these supernatural creatures are depicted to have fangs, through which they suck on blood. This act is also shown to convert a living being into a vampire. In more modern depictions, vampires are shown to possess supernatural powers like flight or transformation.

Thamma will release on Diwali this year | Image: X

In Thamma, Ayushmann features in the title role. His character Thamma is shown to have a connection with Rashmika Mandanna. The actress on the other hand features in scenes with a cult/society that either acknowledges the existence of or worships vampires. Some flashback scenes hint at reincarnation theory may also be linked to Thamma's life. Rashmika is shown to possess strength and agility and may feature as a vampire in the movie. Talking about the film, Ayushmann told Variety, "Thamma is that project, a total wildcard, a film that no one has seen in India."

When is Thamma releasing?

Thamma is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali this year.

Thamma is pegged as a vampire love story | Image: X

Is there a trailer for Thamma yet?

The world of Thamma has been teased with a teaser released in August. The dark tone of the movie and the presence of bats in the title card has confirmed its a vampire story. The trailer of Thamma will release on September 26.

Ayushmann's character is called Thamma in the movie | Image: X

Thamma to tie up with Stree - here's how